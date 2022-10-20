Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)?

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine Diana Shipping’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Diana Shipping Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 2.92x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 2.14x, which means if you buy Diana Shipping today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Diana Shipping should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Diana Shipping’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Diana Shipping?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Diana Shipping, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DSX seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on DSX, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on DSX for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on DSX should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Diana Shipping at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Diana Shipping you should be mindful of and 1 of these is significant.

