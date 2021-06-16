Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$243 and falling to the lows of US$221. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Constellation Brands' current trading price of US$236 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Constellation Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Constellation Brands still cheap?

Great news for investors – Constellation Brands is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $346.15, but it is currently trading at US$236 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Constellation Brands’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Constellation Brands look like?

NYSE:STZ Earnings and Revenue Growth June 16th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 18% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Constellation Brands. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since STZ is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on STZ for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy STZ. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Constellation Brands and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Constellation Brands, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.