Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)?

While Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Cirrus Logic’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Cirrus Logic?

Good news, investors! Cirrus Logic is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $124.30, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Cirrus Logic’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Cirrus Logic look like?

NasdaqGS:CRUS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 19th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.6% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Cirrus Logic, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since CRUS is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRUS for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRUS. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

It can be quite valuable to consider what analysts expect for Cirrus Logic from their most recent forecasts. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Cirrus Logic, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

