Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)?

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$33.69 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$26.60. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Callaway Golf's current trading price of US$28.80 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Callaway Golf’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Callaway Golf worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Callaway Golf’s ratio of 14.24x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 14.65x, which means if you buy Callaway Golf today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe Callaway Golf should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Callaway Golf’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Callaway Golf look like?

NYSE:ELY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Callaway Golf, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ELY seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on ELY, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ELY for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on ELY should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. Be aware that Callaway Golf is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis and 2 of those can't be ignored...

If you are no longer interested in Callaway Golf, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

