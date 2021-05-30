Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)?

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$84.99 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$71.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Calavo Growers' current trading price of US$71.20 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Calavo Growers’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Calavo Growers?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 40%, trading at US$71.20 compared to my intrinsic value of $50.90. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Another thing to keep in mind is that Calavo Growers’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Calavo Growers generate?

NasdaqGS:CVGW Earnings and Revenue Growth May 30th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Calavo Growers' revenue growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. Unless expenses grow at the same level, or higher, this top-line growth should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in CVGW’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CVGW should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CVGW for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CVGW, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Calavo Growers, and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Calavo Growers, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

