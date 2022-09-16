Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC)?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Brunswick’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Brunswick?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 8.76x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Brunswick today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Brunswick’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Brunswick generate?

NYSE:BC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 16th 2022

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Brunswick's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 49%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BC? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Brunswick (2 don't sit too well with us) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Brunswick, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

