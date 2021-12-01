Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)?

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$170 and falling to the lows of US$123. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bright Horizons Family Solutions' current trading price of US$123 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Bright Horizons Family Solutions?

According to my valuation model, Bright Horizons Family Solutions seems to be fairly priced at around 19% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bright Horizons Family Solutions today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $152.14, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What kind of growth will Bright Horizons Family Solutions generate?

NYSE:BFAM Earnings and Revenue Growth December 1st 2021

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bright Horizons Family Solutions. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? BFAM’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BFAM, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Bright Horizons Family Solutions, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bright Horizons Family Solutions (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Bright Horizons Family Solutions, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

