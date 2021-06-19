Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Bed Bath & Beyond’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Bed Bath & Beyond still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Bed Bath & Beyond seems to be fairly priced at around 5.35% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bed Bath & Beyond today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $25.99, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Bed Bath & Beyond’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Bed Bath & Beyond?

NasdaqGS:BBBY Earnings and Revenue Growth June 19th 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an expected decline of -9.7% in revenues over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Bed Bath & Beyond. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, BBBY appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BBBY for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on BBBY should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Bed Bath & Beyond at this point in time. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Bed Bath & Beyond (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Bed Bath & Beyond, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

