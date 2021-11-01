Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)?

While Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$123 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$110. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Arrow Electronics' current trading price of US$116 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Arrow Electronics’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Arrow Electronics worth?

Good news, investors! Arrow Electronics is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.79x is currently well-below the industry average of 19.94x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Arrow Electronics’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Arrow Electronics look like?

NYSE:ARW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Arrow Electronics' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since ARW is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ARW for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ARW. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

