Is Now a Good Time to Buy Sea Limited?

In this segment of "The Morning Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 14, Fool.com Director of Small Cap Research Bill Mann gives a few thoughts about whether the time is right to buy Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) stock after one of its games was recently banned in India.

10 stocks we like better than Sea Limited

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sea Limited wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Bill Mann: HoleInOneTwice says if what happened does not matter, is now a good time to add to Sea Limited? So keep in mind that Free Fire, which is Garena's main game, accounts for about 10% of Sea Limited's revenues. There may be other shoes to drop, specifically Shopee, which is not a huge business in India, but India is a huge market for them. That shoe may drop.

To me, I have to go through a lot more work than I have gone through to this point but I think your instinct is right. I think your instinct is exactly right and it's not that it doesn't matter, it's that I don't really view whatever is happening in the country of India as being the final lesson or the final chapter in this story.

Sea Limited, not a Chinese company. So there is definitely a glide path for them. Absolutely. So be careful out there. These things, they can blindside you. I did not see this coming and I think about it a lot but it's out there.

Bill Mann has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.