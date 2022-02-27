Markets
Is Now a Good Time to Buy Sea Limited?

Contributor
Bill Mann The Motley Fool
Published

In this segment of "The Morning Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 14, Fool.com Director of Small Cap Research Bill Mann gives a few thoughts about whether the time is right to buy Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) stock after one of its games was recently banned in India.

Bill Mann: HoleInOneTwice says if what happened does not matter, is now a good time to add to Sea Limited? So keep in mind that Free Fire, which is Garena's main game, accounts for about 10% of Sea Limited's revenues. There may be other shoes to drop, specifically Shopee, which is not a huge business in India, but India is a huge market for them. That shoe may drop.

To me, I have to go through a lot more work than I have gone through to this point but I think your instinct is right. I think your instinct is exactly right and it's not that it doesn't matter, it's that I don't really view whatever is happening in the country of India as being the final lesson or the final chapter in this story.

Sea Limited, not a Chinese company. So there is definitely a glide path for them. Absolutely. So be careful out there. These things, they can blindside you. I did not see this coming and I think about it a lot but it's out there.

SE

