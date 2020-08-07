Is Novavax (NVAX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Novavax (NVAX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NVAX and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Novavax is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 901 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVAX's full-year earnings has moved 297.23% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, NVAX has gained about 4,108.54% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 1.78% on average. This means that Novavax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NVAX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #121 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.05% so far this year, so NVAX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

NVAX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

