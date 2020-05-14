Is Novavax (NVAX) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Novavax (NVAX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Novavax is a member of our Medical group, which includes 890 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVAX's full-year earnings has moved 16.37% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, NVAX has gained about 921.86% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.09% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Novavax is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, NVAX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 382 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.11% so far this year, so NVAX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track NVAX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

