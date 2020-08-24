Is Novavax (NVAX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Novavax (NVAX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Novavax is one of 901 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVAX's full-year earnings has moved 496.07% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, NVAX has moved about 3,357.79% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.52% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Novavax is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, NVAX belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.59% so far this year, so NVAX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on NVAX as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

