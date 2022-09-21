Is NOV (NOV) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Nov Inc. (NOV) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nov Inc. is one of 327 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nov Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOV's full-year earnings has moved 85.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, NOV has gained about 22.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -27.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Nov Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Quest Resource (QRHC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.6%.

The consensus estimate for Quest Resource's current year EPS has increased 77.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nov Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 178 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 45.2% this year, meaning that NOV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Quest Resource belongs to the Waste Removal Services industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #49. The industry has moved -5.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Nov Inc. and Quest Resource as they could maintain their solid performance.





This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NOV Inc. (NOV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Quest Resource Holding Corporation. (QRHC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.