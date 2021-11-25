Is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had debt of US$12.4b, up from US$10.9b in one year. However, it also had US$1.93b in cash, and so its net debt is US$10.5b.

A Look At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' Liabilities

NYSE:NCLH Debt to Equity History November 25th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had liabilities of US$2.94b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$12.9b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.93b as well as receivables valued at US$990.4m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$12.9b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$9.43b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Over 12 months, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$170m, which is a fall of 94%. That makes us nervous, to say the least.

Caveat Emptor

Not only did Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings's revenue slip over the last twelve months, but it also produced negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT). Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$2.4b at the EBIT level. When we look at that alongside the significant liabilities, we're not particularly confident about the company. We'd want to see some strong near-term improvements before getting too interested in the stock. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$3.4b over the last twelve months. So suffice it to say we consider the stock to be risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings that you should be aware of.

