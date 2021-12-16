Is Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Northwest Natural Holding's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Northwest Natural Holding had US$1.32b of debt, an increase on US$1.18b, over one year. Net debt is about the same, since the it doesn't have much cash.

How Healthy Is Northwest Natural Holding's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NWN Debt to Equity History December 16th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Northwest Natural Holding had liabilities of US$735.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$2.30b due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$19.5m and US$53.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$2.96b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$1.46b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Northwest Natural Holding would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Northwest Natural Holding's debt is 4.4 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 3.8 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. The good news is that Northwest Natural Holding grew its EBIT a smooth 31% over the last twelve months. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Northwest Natural Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Northwest Natural Holding burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

On the face of it, Northwest Natural Holding's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow left us tentative about the stock, and its level of total liabilities was no more enticing than the one empty restaurant on the busiest night of the year. But on the bright side, its EBIT growth rate is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. It's also worth noting that Northwest Natural Holding is in the Gas Utilities industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. We're quite clear that we consider Northwest Natural Holding to be really rather risky, as a result of its balance sheet health. For this reason we're pretty cautious about the stock, and we think shareholders should keep a close eye on its liquidity. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Northwest Natural Holding (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

