Is Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Northrop Grumman (NOC) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Aerospace peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Northrop Grumman is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 33 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NOC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOC's full-year earnings has moved 3.83% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, NOC has returned 42.54% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have gained an average of 30.75%. This shows that Northrop Grumman is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, NOC belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.25% so far this year, so NOC is performing better in this area.

NOC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

