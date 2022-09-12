Is Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Northern Oil and Gas (NOG). NOG is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 3.27, while its industry has an average P/E of 5.64. Over the past year, NOG's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.09 and as low as 2.76, with a median of 3.78.

Finally, investors should note that NOG has a P/CF ratio of 6.16. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NOG's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 8.12. Over the past 52 weeks, NOG's P/CF has been as high as 50.89 and as low as -10.13, with a median of 6.57.

Investors could also keep in mind Stone Energy (TALO), an Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Stone Energy sports a P/B ratio of 1.80 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 3.42. In the past 52 weeks, TALO's P/B has been as high as 2.99, as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.61.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Northern Oil and Gas and Stone Energy strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NOG and TALO look like an impressive value stock at the moment.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Talos Energy Inc. (TALO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.