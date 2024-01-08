Is North American Construction Group (NOA) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is North American Construction Group (NOA). NOA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.68, which compares to its industry's average of 16.25. Over the past 52 weeks, NOA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.19 and as low as 6.23, with a median of 9.35.

Investors should also recognize that NOA has a P/B ratio of 2.18. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.30. Over the past 12 months, NOA's P/B has been as high as 2.70 and as low as 1.43, with a median of 2.09.

Finally, investors should note that NOA has a P/CF ratio of 4.05. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.16. Over the past 52 weeks, NOA's P/CF has been as high as 4.81 and as low as 2.75, with a median of 3.62.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in North American Construction Group's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NOA is an impressive value stock right now.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

