Is North American Construction Group (NOA) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is North American Construction (NOA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

North American Construction is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 96 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. North American Construction is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NOA's full-year earnings has moved 0.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, NOA has returned 50.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 24.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, North American Construction is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is PulteGroup (PHM). The stock is up 67% year-to-date.

In PulteGroup's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 24% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, North American Construction belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.6% this year, meaning that NOA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, PulteGroup belongs to the Building Products - Home Builders industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #19. The industry has moved +42.9% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track North American Construction and PulteGroup. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.