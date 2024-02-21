Is Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY). NHYDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.89. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.54. Over the past 52 weeks, NHYDY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.13 and as low as 5.72, with a median of 8.66.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NHYDY has a P/S ratio of 0.6. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.61.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NHYDY has a P/CF ratio of 8.78. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. NHYDY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 19.78. NHYDY's P/CF has been as high as 10.45 and as low as 3.93, with a median of 5.46, all within the past year.

AB SKF (SKFRY) may be another strong Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication stock to add to your shortlist. SKFRY is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of AB SKF currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 14.14, and its PEG ratio is 0.55. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 19.54 and 3.54.

SKFRY's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.04 and as low as 10.49, with a median of 12.20. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 3.06, as low as 0.47, with a median of 0.75.

AB SKF also has a P/B ratio of 1.77 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 9.53. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 1.77, as low as 1.31, with a median of 1.50.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Norsk Hydro ASA and AB SKF strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NHYDY and SKFRY look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

