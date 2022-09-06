Is Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY). NHYDY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.28, which compares to its industry's average of 9.75. Over the past year, NHYDY's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.74 and as low as 3.72, with a median of 5.93.

Finally, we should also recognize that NHYDY has a P/CF ratio of 4.63. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. NHYDY's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.75. NHYDY's P/CF has been as high as 9.20 and as low as 3.74, with a median of 6.77, all within the past year.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Norsk Hydro ASA is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NHYDY feels like a great value stock at the moment.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.