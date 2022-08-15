Is Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Nordstrom's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Nordstrom had debt of US$2.85b at the end of April 2022, a reduction from US$3.55b over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$484.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.37b.

NYSE:JWN Debt to Equity History August 15th 2022

How Strong Is Nordstrom's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Nordstrom had liabilities of US$3.59b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$5.00b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$484.0m as well as receivables valued at US$297.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$7.80b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit casts a shadow over the US$3.91b company, like a colossus towering over mere mortals. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt. After all, Nordstrom would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Nordstrom's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.9 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 4.5 times last year. While these numbers do not alarm us, it's worth noting that the cost of the company's debt is having a real impact. We also note that Nordstrom improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$650m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Nordstrom can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is backed by free cash flow. Happily for any shareholders, Nordstrom actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Our View

Mulling over Nordstrom's attempt at staying on top of its total liabilities, we're certainly not enthusiastic. But on the bright side, its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is a good sign, and makes us more optimistic. Looking at the balance sheet and taking into account all these factors, we do believe that debt is making Nordstrom stock a bit risky. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but we'd generally feel more comfortable with less leverage. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Nordstrom is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

