Is Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Nordstrom (JWN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Nordstrom is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 231 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Nordstrom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JWN's full-year earnings has moved 62.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, JWN has returned 19.4% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -8.2%. This means that Nordstrom is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Kroger (KR) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.4%.

The consensus estimate for Kroger's current year EPS has increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nordstrom belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 23.3% so far this year, so JWN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kroger falls under the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #20. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.3%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Nordstrom and Kroger. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.