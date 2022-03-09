Is Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Nordstrom (JWN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nordstrom is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nordstrom is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JWN's full-year earnings has moved 62.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, JWN has moved about 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 17.1%. This shows that Nordstrom is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Kroger (KR) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.1%.

In Kroger's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Nordstrom belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #107 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 29.9% this year, meaning that JWN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kroger belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved -1.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Nordstrom and Kroger as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.