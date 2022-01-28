Is Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Nordic American Tankers Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Nordic American Tankers had US$340.2m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. However, it does have US$32.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$308.2m.

NYSE:NAT Debt to Equity History January 28th 2022

A Look At Nordic American Tankers' Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Nordic American Tankers had liabilities of US$74.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$289.9m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$32.0m as well as receivables valued at US$8.13m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$323.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$271.2m market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. Hypothetically, extremely heavy dilution would be required if the company were forced to pay down its liabilities by raising capital at the current share price. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Nordic American Tankers can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Nordic American Tankers had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 56%, to US$182m. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

Caveat Emptor

While Nordic American Tankers's falling revenue is about as heartwarming as a wet blanket, arguably its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss is even less appealing. Indeed, it lost a very considerable US$92m at the EBIT level. Considering that alongside the liabilities mentioned above make us nervous about the company. It would need to improve its operations quickly for us to be interested in it. Not least because it had negative free cash flow of US$80m over the last twelve months. That means it's on the risky side of things. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Nordic American Tankers (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

