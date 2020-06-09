Is Nordic American Tankers (NAT) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Nordic American Tankers (NAT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Nordic American Tankers is one of 143 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NAT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NAT's full-year earnings has moved 36.15% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, NAT has moved about 9.35% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -8.62%. As we can see, Nordic American Tankers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, NAT belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 32.19% so far this year, meaning that NAT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

NAT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.