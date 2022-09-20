Is Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Nordic American Tankers is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 142 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nordic American Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NAT's full-year earnings has moved 71.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NAT has returned about 107.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 16.9%. As we can see, Nordic American Tankers is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Eneti (NETI). The stock has returned 0.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Eneti's current year EPS has increased 87.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Nordic American Tankers belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.7% so far this year, so NAT is performing better in this area. Eneti is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Nordic American Tankers and Eneti. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





