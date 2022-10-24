Is Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Nordic American Tankers (NAT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nordic American Tankers is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Nordic American Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NAT's full-year earnings has moved 71.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, NAT has gained about 91.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -22.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Nordic American Tankers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS). The stock is up 119.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Pyxis Tankers Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 150%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nordic American Tankers is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 29.1% so far this year, so NAT is performing better in this area. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Nordic American Tankers and Pyxis Tankers Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.





To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



