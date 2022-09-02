Is Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Nordic American Tankers (NAT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nordic American Tankers is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 143 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Nordic American Tankers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NAT's full-year earnings has moved 58.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, NAT has gained about 46.8% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -13.6%. This means that Nordic American Tankers is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Eneti (NETI). The stock is up 10.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Eneti's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 256%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nordic American Tankers belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.5% so far this year, so NAT is performing better in this area. Eneti is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Nordic American Tankers and Eneti. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.