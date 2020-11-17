Is Nomura Holdings (NMR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Nomura Holdings (NMR). NMR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.57 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 11.83. Over the past 52 weeks, NMR's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.48 and as low as 4.66, with a median of 8.02.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. NMR has a P/S ratio of 0.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.69.

Finally, our model also underscores that NMR has a P/CF ratio of 5.64. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.85. Within the past 12 months, NMR's P/CF has been as high as 11.51 and as low as 3.96, with a median of 5.43.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nomura Holdings is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NMR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

