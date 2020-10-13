Is Nomura Holdings (NMR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Nomura Holdings (NMR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NMR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.22, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.97. Over the past 52 weeks, NMR's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.48 and as low as 4.66, with a median of 8.37.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. NMR has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.53.

Finally, investors should note that NMR has a P/CF ratio of 4.23. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.85. NMR's P/CF has been as high as 11.51 and as low as 3.96, with a median of 5.58, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nomura Holdings is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NMR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

