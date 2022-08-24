Is Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NOMD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.30, which compares to its industry's average of 18.84. NOMD's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.72 and as low as 9.23, with a median of 12.25, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that NOMD has a P/B ratio of 1.18. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.25. Within the past 52 weeks, NOMD's P/B has been as high as 1.82 and as low as 1.15, with a median of 1.52.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NOMD has a P/S ratio of 1.02. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.29.

Finally, investors should note that NOMD has a P/CF ratio of 9.65. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NOMD's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 18.17. Over the past year, NOMD's P/CF has been as high as 15.93 and as low as 9.54, with a median of 13.15.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Nomad Foods Limited's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that NOMD is an impressive value stock right now.



