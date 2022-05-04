Is Noah Holdings (NOAH) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Noah Holdings (NOAH) is a stock many investors are watching right now. NOAH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 4.72 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.65. Over the past year, NOAH's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.61 and as low as 4.56, with a median of 10.80.

We also note that NOAH holds a PEG ratio of 0.39. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NOAH's industry has an average PEG of 0.65 right now. Within the past year, NOAH's PEG has been as high as 0.67 and as low as 0.38, with a median of 0.46.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NOAH's P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2.22. Within the past 52 weeks, NOAH's P/B has been as high as 2.80 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.91.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. NOAH has a P/S ratio of 1.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.51.

Finally, we should also recognize that NOAH has a P/CF ratio of 5.41. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NOAH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 17.10. Over the past year, NOAH's P/CF has been as high as 9.52 and as low as -54.29, with a median of -41.51.

Another great Financial - Investment Management stock you could consider is Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group also has a P/B ratio of 2.65 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.22. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 2.79, as low as 1.85, with a median of 2.14.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Noah Holdings and Silvercrest Asset Management Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NOAH and SAMG sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

