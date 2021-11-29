Is NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) A Risky Investment?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is NN's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that NN had US$154.9m of debt in September 2021, down from US$850.4m, one year before. However, it also had US$24.6m in cash, and so its net debt is US$130.3m.

A Look At NN's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:NNBR Debt to Equity History November 29th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that NN had liabilities of US$85.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$232.8m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$24.6m as well as receivables valued at US$95.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$197.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of US$205.3m. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if NN can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, NN reported revenue of US$486m, which is a gain of 16%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. That rate of growth is a bit slow for our taste, but it takes all types to make a world.

Caveat Emptor

Importantly, NN had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss over the last year. Indeed, it lost US$2.9m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. However, it doesn't help that it burned through US$16m of cash over the last year. So suffice it to say we consider the stock very risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for NN you should know about.

