Is NMHYX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

On the lookout for a Mutual Fund Bond fund? Starting with Northern Multi-Managed High Yield Opportunity (NMHYX) is one possibility. NMHYX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

Northern is responsible for NMHYX, and the company is based out of Chicago, IL. Since Northern Multi-Managed High Yield Opportunity made its debut in October of 2009, NMHYX has garnered more than $193.80 million in assets. Neal Barrett is the fund's current manager and has held that role since May of 2023.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 2.58%, and is in the middle third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 2.16%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. NMHYX's standard deviation over the past three years is 7.59% compared to the category average of 7.39%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 9.38% compared to the category average of 8.97%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, NMHYX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.85% compared to the category average of 0.90%. From a cost perspective, NMHYX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $2,500; each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, Northern Multi-Managed High Yield Opportunity ( NMHYX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Northern Multi-Managed High Yield Opportunity ( NMHYX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on NMHYXin the Mutual Fund Bond category. Consider going to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information about this fund, and all the others that we rank as well for additional information. If you are more of a stock investor, make sure to also check out our Zacks Rank, and our full suite of tools we have available for novice and professional investors alike.

