Is Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY). NSANY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.27 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 8.28. NSANY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.36 and as low as 5.16, with a median of 6.20, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that NSANY has a P/CF ratio of 2.32. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.80. Over the past 52 weeks, NSANY's P/CF has been as high as 2.54 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 2.08.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Nissan Motor Co.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, NSANY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

