Is Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY). NSANY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.87, which compares to its industry's average of 9.28. Over the past year, NSANY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.36 and as low as 5.16, with a median of 6.34.

We also note that NSANY holds a PEG ratio of 0.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NSANY's industry has an average PEG of 0.39 right now. Over the past 52 weeks, NSANY's PEG has been as high as 0.61 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 0.26.

Finally, our model also underscores that NSANY has a P/CF ratio of 2.28. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. NSANY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 6.73. Within the past 12 months, NSANY's P/CF has been as high as 2.68 and as low as 1.84, with a median of 2.21.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Nissan Motor Co. Is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, NSANY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY)

