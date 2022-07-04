Is Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NPNYY). NPNYY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 1.22 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 3.60. Over the past year, NPNYY's Forward P/E has been as high as 3.01 and as low as 1.18, with a median of 1.81.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is NPNYY's P/B ratio of 0.97. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.08. Over the past year, NPNYY's P/B has been as high as 2.30 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.20.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (PANL) may be another strong Transportation - Shipping stock to add to your shortlist. PANL is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Additionally, Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a P/B ratio of 0.73 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.08. For PANL, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.04, as low as 0.56, with a median of 0.76 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and Pangaea Logistics Solutions are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, NPNYY and PANL sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

