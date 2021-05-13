Is NIO the Best Chinese EV Stock to Buy?

To say that there is a ton of potential for electric vehicle companies in China would be a massive understatement. However, there are a few very promising EV companies, so it can be tough to choose. In this Fool Live video clip, recorded on April 28, Chief Growth Officer Anand Chokkavelu explains why NIO (NYSE: NIO) could be a big winner if it can execute.

Matt Frankel: The other, other Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) of China is next.

Anand Chokkavelu: To be clear, the volumes of both of these, it's close enough where they can both claim it. I think NIO has a little more volume at this point, but XPeng is not that far behind. I'll give you some idea. NIO makes about 1/10 the number of cars as Tesla right now, and Tesla makes about 1/10 the number of VW at this point of total cars, though, counting all of VWs cars, not just electric. NIO has a market cap of $67 billion, almost three times bigger than XPeng. Its sales are also almost three times bigger at $2.5 billion, so it's got a similar price-to-sales multiple of 27x. Quite simply, as Jason was talking about, winning in the huge Chinese market, if they can do it, it's a winning strategy, and then there's upside from there if you can expand further around the world. It's founder-led. CEO William Li is a career entrepreneur around the auto and internet spaces and the combination of the two. He owns over 10% of the stock, but controls about 40% of the voting control. So if you're buying NIO, you're buying into him. It has big company backing, including Tencent and Baidu. It's early, but still, it has an early-mover advantage, but it's still only 20,000 vehicles in Q1 versus the millions that are produced around the world. Last quarter, when you talk about growth, its delivered vehicles grew 423% from the year before. It's a small base, but it's growing, and it's improving its cost economics as it matures, as you'd expect it to. We're one day away from its next earnings report, which is tomorrow. You can go and see how that is playing out if you're interested in NIO.

Anand Chokkavelu, CFA owns shares of Baidu and Tencent Holdings. Matthew Frankel, CFP has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Baidu, NIO Inc., Tencent Holdings, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.