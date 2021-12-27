Is NIO (NYSE:NIO) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does NIO Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at September 2021 NIO had debt of CN¥16.7b, up from CN¥8.16b in one year. But it also has CN¥43.4b in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥26.7b net cash.

How Strong Is NIO's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:NIO Debt to Equity History December 27th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that NIO had liabilities of CN¥26.6b due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥14.7b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥43.4b in cash and CN¥4.68b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥6.77b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that NIO could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that NIO has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine NIO's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, NIO reported revenue of CN¥33b, which is a gain of 164%, although it did not report any earnings before interest and tax. So there's no doubt that shareholders are cheering for growth

So How Risky Is NIO?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And in the last year NIO had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CN¥87m of cash and made a loss of CN¥9.9b. Given it only has net cash of CN¥26.7b, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Importantly, NIO's revenue growth is hot to trot. While unprofitable companies can be risky, they can also grow hard and fast in those pre-profit years. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that NIO is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.