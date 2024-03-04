Is Nintendo (NTDOY) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Nintendo Co. (NTDOY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Nintendo Co. is one of 292 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nintendo Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTDOY's full-year earnings has moved 7.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, NTDOY has moved about 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 3.4% on average. This means that Nintendo Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, PVH (PVH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 12.9%.

The consensus estimate for PVH's current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Nintendo Co. is a member of the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.7% so far this year, so NTDOY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, PVH belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry. This 20-stock industry is currently ranked #182. The industry has moved -1.9% year to date.

Nintendo Co. and PVH could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Nintendo Co. (NTDOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PVH Corp. (PVH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

