Is Nine Energy Service (NINE) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Nine Energy Service (NINE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Nine Energy Service is one of 254 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nine Energy Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NINE's full-year earnings has moved 89% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, NINE has moved about 167% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 20.4% on average. This means that Nine Energy Service is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP). The stock is up 69.9% year-to-date.

In Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 25.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nine Energy Service belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.8% so far this year, so NINE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. belongs to the Coal industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #13. The industry has moved +65.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Nine Energy Service and Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

