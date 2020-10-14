Is NIKE (NKE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is NIKE (NKE) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

NIKE is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE's full-year earnings has moved 24.51% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NKE has returned 27.53% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 0.57%. This means that NIKE is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, NKE is a member of the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.56% so far this year, so NKE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

NKE will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.