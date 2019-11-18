Is NIKE (NKE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of NIKE (NKE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

NIKE is one of 243 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE's full-year earnings has moved 2.38% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NKE has returned about 25.49% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 21.14%. This shows that NIKE is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, NKE belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on NKE as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

