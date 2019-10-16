Is NIKE (NKE) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has NIKE (NKE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

NIKE is one of 244 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE's full-year earnings has moved 2.33% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that NKE has returned about 27.85% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 17.64% on average. This means that NIKE is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, NKE belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #22 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 27.37% so far this year, so NKE is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to NKE as it looks to continue its solid performance.

