Is NIKE (NKE) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of NIKE (NKE), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NKE and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

NIKE is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 242 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. NKE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NKE's full-year earnings has moved 2.76% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, NKE has returned 34.41% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 27.22%. This means that NIKE is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, NKE belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.50% this year, meaning that NKE is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on NKE as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

