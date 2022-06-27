Is Nike (NKE) a Buy Heading Into Q4 Earnings Announcement?

Well-known athletic apparel maker Nike NKE is set to report quarterly results Monday after the bell. Nike, a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has a robust history of exceeding earnings estimates. But as retailers have struggled lately, is this recognized brand name a buy heading into earnings?

Shares of Nike have fallen -33% this year amid supply-chain constraints and continued weakness in Greater China. Analysts are expecting the company to post Q4 EPS of $0.81 per share, reflecting negative growth of -12.9% versus the same quarter in the prior year.

While Nike has a robust history of surpassing earnings estimates (currently on a seven-quarter run of beats in a row), intense competition and higher expenses are ongoing concerns.

Shares are relatively overvalued at a 25.76 forward P/E compared to Nike’s industry group (12.71). The stock is in a sustained downtrend and is making a series of lower lows. With other companies faring better off lately, it’s safe to say opportunities exist elsewhere in the current investment landscape.

