Is Nike (NKE) a Buy Heading into Its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?

Well-known athletic apparel maker Nike NKE is set to report fiscal third-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Nike, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has exceeded the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. With retail stocks showing strength as of late, is this recognized brand name a buy heading into earnings?

Analysts are expecting NKE to deliver quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, which would reflect a -12.7% drop relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Expected revenues of $12.28 billion would mark a -0.88% decline versus the year-ago period. Nike sports a 25.02% average earnings surprise over the past four quarters.

Compelling product innovation and digital leadership have been key drivers for Nike. NKE shares have slipped 8% this year and are underperforming the market. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP does not conclusively predict another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.