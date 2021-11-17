Is NIKE, Inc.'s (NYSE:NKE) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Most readers would already be aware that NIKE's (NYSE:NKE) stock increased significantly by 8.7% over the past month. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on NIKE's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NIKE is:

42% = US$6.1b ÷ US$14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.42 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of NIKE's Earnings Growth And 42% ROE

First thing first, we like that NIKE has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 16% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Yet, NIKE has posted measly growth of 4.9% over the past five years. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. We reckon that a low growth, when returns are quite high could be the result of certain circumstances like low earnings retention or or poor allocation of capital.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 13% in the same period, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

NYSE:NKE Past Earnings Growth November 17th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about NIKE's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is NIKE Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 34% (implying that the company retains the remaining 66% of its income), NIKE's earnings growth was quite low. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Moreover, NIKE has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 25% over the next three years. Despite the lower expected payout ratio, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that NIKE's performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

